Teamsters at Genesis Logistics vote to strike

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 200 drivers at Genesis Logistics, a DHL Supply Chain subsidiary that services 7-Eleven stores across the Mid-Atlantic, are voting overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

“This strike vote is the result of the illegal, immoral, and outrageous behavior by management at this greedy company,” said Dwayne Johnson, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 322. “Our members exercised their federally protected right to unionize, and since then, they’ve been met with nothing but retaliation, intimidation, and blatant lawbreaking.”

Refusal to Bargain in Good Faith

The vote comes in direct response to the company’s refusal to bargain in good faith, its illegal unilateral changes to working conditions and the retaliatory termination of union supporters, according to a Teamsters press release.

In April, Genesis drivers voted by over 90 percent to join the Teamsters. Since the vote, management has failed to negotiate seriously and has escalated its anti-union tactics. Workers are demanding a fair contract with real wage increases, affordable benefits, and safe working conditions. If the company refuses to deliver, workers are ready to strike.

“Our decision to authorize a strike reflects the unjust and illegal treatment we’ve endured from day one,” said Matthew Relford, a Genesis driver and member of Local 322. “We don’t want to strike, but we will not be silenced or bullied for standing up for our rights. We are ready to withhold our labor until this company changes course and gives us the fair contract we deserve.”

Work Stoppage Could Come Anytime

The strike authorization empowers Local 322 to call a work stoppage at any time. The Teamsters are demanding that the company return to the bargaining table with a serious offer and end its unfair labor practices.

“The members of Local 322 are fighting for what every worker in this country deserves: fair pay, quality benefits, and basic respect on the job,” said Tom Erickson, director of the Teamsters warehouse division. “If this greedy company thinks it can get away with violating the rights of hardworking Teamsters, they’ve got another thing coming. We will hold them accountable, on the shop floor and in the streets.”

In May, Teamsters’ drivers at Kroger voted to authorize a strike at a fulfillment center in Forest Park, Ga.