Teamsters at Kroger vote “overwhelmingly” to authorize strike

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Drivers at Kroger’s Forest Park, Ga. fulfillment center have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in response to the company’s repeated refusal to negotiate a fair agreement.

“Kroger needs to stop dragging its feet and deliver a real offer that respects the work we do,” said Marion Jackson, a Kroger driver and Local 528 shop steward. “This company can more than afford what we’re asking for. We are ready to strike if Kroger doesn’t start taking our demands seriously.”

Drivers Demand Stronger Contract

The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 528, are demanding a first Teamsters contract with strong wages, good benefits, and enforceable workplace protections.

According to a Teamsters’ press release, Kroger is one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S., operating over 2,700 stores nationwide. In 2024, the company raked in more than $147.1 billion in revenue and reported over $2 billion in profits. Despite these massive earnings, Kroger continues to undercut Teamsters at the Forest Park facility.

Workers Deserve Respect

“These workers organized with the Teamsters to win better wages, real benefits, and respect on the job,” said Tom Erickson, director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. “If Kroger refuses to deliver, we’ll do whatever it takes to hold them accountable. We will never allow any company to shortchange our members.”

The 30 CDL drivers voted by a 96 percent margin to join the Teamsters last year. Since then, Kroger has slow-walked negotiations and failed to offer a contract that meets basic standards. Drivers at the Forest Park facility are receiving strong support from local community groups, including the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, according to the release

“It is a shameful and unjust practice to disenfranchise the very people who sacrifice daily to help a corporation like Kroger achieve and surpass its profit goals,” said Rev. Shanan E. Jones, president of Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta. “The men and women who drive and deliver Kroger’s products are the same ones driving Kroger’s profits. They deserve dignity, respect, and their fair share.”

In 2024, the Teamsters authorized a strike in Atlanta, Ga. at an Amazon facility.