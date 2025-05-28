TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index improved marginally in March

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index improved marginally in March
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index improved marginally in March
FTR's Shippers Conditions Index experiences modest improvement in March.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Shippers Conditions for March remained in basically neutral territory, improving marginally to +0.1 from -0.3 in February.

“Uncertainty over tariffs is a risk for the economy, but an expected sluggishness in the freight market in the near term should bring some benefits to shippers in terms of fluidity and pricing,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “The longer-term consequences are less clear, however. For example, one consequence of a sharp drop in freight volume might be loss of trucking capacity, which could lead to a tighter market in 2026. Another issue to watch is whether stricter enforcement of truck drivers’ English language skills results in a meaningful hit to the supply of drivers.”

According to an FTR media release, falling diesel prices and slightly less challenging utilization offset stronger volumes and less favorable rates to create basically neutral market conditions in March.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE