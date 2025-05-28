CVTA executive director to extend tenure through 2028

The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) is announcing Andrew Poliakoff, executive director, will continue in his role through 2028.

“Andy has been a great addition as executive director for CVTA, and we’re excited to keep working together,” said Danny Bradford, CVTA chairman. “He has a highly methodical and transparent approach to facilitating the Board’s goals. That has brought us to a solid place with our advocacy and partnerships. At the same time, he’s improved our conferences and a lot of the activities that go on behind the scenes. We are excited to continue our work together to support our members and advance the standards of commercial driver training across the country.”

Strengthening Advocacy Efforts

According to a CVTA press release, during his tenure, Poliakoff has implemented numerous Board initiatives that have strengthened CVTA’s advocacy efforts, expanded its influence, and furthered the association’s commitment to high-quality truck driver training programs. His leadership has been pivotal in shaping the association’s strategy on advocacy, events, and operations, while strengthening key partnerships within the transportation industry.

Fighting for Drivers

A graduate of Georgetown University, Poliakoff joined CVTA in 2019 as the Director of Government Affairs, after graduating from Catholic University Law School.

“I’m honored to continue my work with CVTA’s Board and to pursue the mission of the members: advancing CMV training and safety, while providing opportunities to students and new drivers in the trucking industry,” Poliakoff said. “CVTA’s members make this happen every single day and I’m proud to fight for them and tell this important story.”

With this extension, CVTA looks forward to a continued period of growth, leadership, and advocacy in the commercial vehicle training space, into 2028 and beyond, according to the release.