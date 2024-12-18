Teamsters authorize Amazon strike in Atlanta

The Teamsters Union working in Atlanta’s Amazon facilities have approved the strike of its workers, according to reports from numerous local media outlets.

Workers at the DGT8 delivery facility in Forsyth County made a unanimous vote to authorize a strike on Wednesday.

“If Amazon Teamsters are forced onto the picket line, it’s because the company has failed its workforce,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Amazon workers want to earn a good living, have decent health care, and be safe on the job. They are done with the disrespect, and if Amazon keeps pushing them, they will push them to strike.”

Teamsters said that the Dec. 15 deadline to negotiate a new contract was not met.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers at 10 facilities across the United States are represented by the Teamsters Union.

“If we don’t fight Amazon’s greed now, they’ll think they can get away with anything,” Gregory Dunn, a worker at DGT8, said.

Teamsters officials said Amazon workers across the country are growing a movement to take control of their futures by joining the union.