Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2025 kicks off May 29 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA — Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2025 will kick off bright and early Thursday, May 29, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, and continue through Saturday, May 31. This year’s event marks the 43rd SuperRigs competition.

This highly anticipated truck beauty competition showcases actively working trucks. Owner-operators from across the U.S. and Canada will be competing for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes — as well as a chance to be one of the 12 trucks and drivers selected to star in the 2026 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

“Hosting the 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition at the iconic Atlanta Motor Speedway will be as bold and unforgettable as the heart of the truckers we celebrate,” said Julie Wright, brand manager for Shell Rotella. “This event is a tribute to the beauty and power of these incredible machines and — even more importantly — to the hardworking men and women who keep our world moving.”

The Trucker’s Bruce Guthrie will be on site conducting interviews. Drivers, he’d love to share your stories!

SuperRigs isn’t just a competition; it’s a celebration.

SuperRigs isn’t just about showcasing incredible trucks; it’s a full-on celebration of the trucking community. The event is free to enter and designed to be fun for the whole family. Drivers, their families and local community members are invited to enjoy activities, entertainment and an up-close look at some of the hardest-working (and best-looking) rigs on the road.

Highlights of this year’s event include:

Truck Parade: On Thursday night, contestants will participate in the truck parade through downtown Hampton. It’s a great way to kick off the event and allow contestants to show off the trucks they spent so much time preparing for the competition.

Truck Light Show: On Friday night, contestants will turn the Atlanta Motor Speedway into a display of colors and lights as they compete for top honors in the “Best Lights” category.

Emerald Empire Band Concert: Friday night will also feature a performance by the Emerald Empire Band, a local fan favorite. A fireworks display will follow the concert.

The judging panel is made up of industry experts.

Trucks entered in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck competition will be judged by experienced industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. This year’s judges — Mike Gaffin, Eric Harley, Jami Jones and Doug Morris — will score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.

If you’re in the area, stop by!

The Atalanta Motor Speedway is about 30 miles south of downtown Atlanta. The Atlanta metro area is easy to avoid when traveling to the Speedway, which is located on U.S. Highway 19 & 41 in Hampton, Georgia. The address is 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, Georgia 30228.

Can’t Attend in Person? Show Off Your Rig Online

The annual Virtual People’s Choice Award is once again part of the excitement at this year’s Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition, giving truck drivers across North America the chance to join the action, even if they can’t make it to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Voting continues through 4 pm CST on May 30; click here to vote. Each vote not only edges a driver closer to this prestigious award but also contributes to a good cause: For every online vote received, $1 will be donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which aids truckers in need. The winner will be announced during the SuperRigs awards ceremony on Saturday, May 31.

This year’s schedule of events includes:

THURSDAY, MAY 29

7 a.m.-5 p.m.: Event Registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Judging Line Open

7 p.m.: Contestant Truck Parade through Hampton, Georgia

FRIDAY, MAY 30

7 a.m.-5 p.m.: Event Registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Judging Line Open

8-10 p.m.: Best Truck Lights Judging

9-10 p.m.: Concert – Emerald Empire Band

10 p.m.: Fireworks Show

SATURDAY, MAY 31

7-10 a.m.: Event Registration (pre-registrants only)

8-11:30 a.m.: Judging Line Open

2-3:30 p.m.: Shell Rotella SuperRigs Awards (open to participants only)

4 p.m.: Event Closes

For updates on the Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition, visit rotella.com/superrigs. Be sure to follow Shell Rotella on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional updates and photos from the competition. Join the conversation via social media using the hashtag #SuperRigs2025. For People’s Choice voting, visit mymilesmatter.ca/superrigs/peopleschoice.