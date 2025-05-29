Idaho State Police seek information in hit-and-run crash involving semi

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Friday, May 16 at approximately 12:26 p.m.

The incident took place in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90, just before the Fourth of July Pass Exit (Exit 28), within an active construction zone.

“The suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150 pickup, was traveling on the right shoulder in a narrow lane when it passed a semi-truck and struck the front bumper of the commercial vehicle,” the ISP said. “The impact caused visible damage to the semi-truck.”

The semi-truck involved was a brown Kenworth tractor hauling two silver hoppers.

At the time of the crash, the Ford F-150 was equipped with two large storage bins with yellow lids positioned at the rear of the truck bed and a cover between the bins and the cab. The vehicle also displayed white and yellow flashing lights in its rear window. There was no visible license plate on the truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact ISP at 208-209-8730.