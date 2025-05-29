TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Idaho State Police seek information in hit-and-run crash involving semi

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Idaho State Police seek information in hit-and-run crash involving semi
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Idaho State Police seek information in hit-and-run crash involving semi
The Idaho State Police is seeking the driver of this Ford F-150 involved in a hit- and-run crash with a Kenworth semi-truck. (Photo courtesy ISP)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Friday, May 16 at approximately 12:26 p.m.

The incident took place in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90, just before the Fourth of July Pass Exit (Exit 28), within an active construction zone.

“The suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150 pickup, was traveling on the right shoulder in a narrow lane when it passed a semi-truck and struck the front bumper of the commercial vehicle,” the ISP said. “The impact caused visible damage to the semi-truck.”

The semi-truck involved was a brown Kenworth tractor hauling two silver hoppers.

At the time of the crash, the Ford F-150 was equipped with two large storage bins with yellow lids positioned at the rear of the truck bed and a cover between the bins and the cab. The vehicle also displayed white and yellow flashing lights in its rear window. There was no visible license plate on the truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact ISP at 208-209-8730.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE