Dash cam footage captures Texas state trooper T-boning big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
This Texas state trooper vehicle is destroyed after a trooper T-boned a semi-truck while responding to a pursuit call. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safetey)

KATY, Texas — Halloween is about candy, kids dressed up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treating, but in one Texas community, this Halloween had more tricks than treating.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, a Texas state trooper attempted to pull over a woman for a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Grand Parkway near Peek Road in Katy, Texas.

The woman, who had four children and an adult as passengers, refused to pull over, causing a pursuit as she fled towards a residence.

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper responding to the pursuit call was heading eastbound on Merchants Way at Mason Road when they T-boned a big rig at the intersection.

“In a separate but related incident, a trooper responding to the pursuit was eastbound on Merchants Way at Mason Road and struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler. The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the trooper was transported to the medical center,” Texas DPS said in a statement.

As for the woman who started the pursuit, police said “that it took several PIT maneuvers to disable the woman’s vehicle near Merchants Way and Mason Road. The woman was arrested and faces multiple felony charges.”

The state trooper who hit the big rig is listed as having non-life-threatening injuries.

Dash cam footage can be viewed on Fox 26 Houston’s Facebook page or by clicking here.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

