Delaware State Police, Delaware Office of Highway Safety announce ‘Operation Braking Point’

DOVER, Dela. — Delaware law enforcement officials are joining forces for what they are calling a “a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways in 2022.”

Dubbed “Operation Braking Point,” the campaign will run from Jan. 9-23.

“This short-term high-visibility enforcement will take place along I -95, I-495 and SR 1, where 27 traffic fatalities occurred last year,” a news release stated. “Of those fatalities, 37% were speed-related. DelDOT will provide public education with variable/overhead message boards. This campaign will also carry directly into the kick-off of a seatbelt and distracted driving campaign.”

In 2022, speeding contributed to one-third of all fatal traffic crashes, according to Delaware officials.

“Every fatality is a tragedy and has lasting impacts on the community, first responders, and loved ones of all involved,” the news release stated. “Speeding is unacceptable and dramatically increases the risk of serious injury or death of all roadway users.”