Diesel prices continue downward trickle as inventories rise

By The Trucker News Staff -
Several factors are at play when it comes to falling diesel fuel prices across the U.S.. Among them are rising diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. and the fact that Russia continues to export diesel fuel despite sanctions that have been placed on the nation over the invasion of Ukraine. 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As U.S. diesel fuel inventories continue to rise, the national average price per gallon continues to fall.

Also helping to drive prices down, according to energy experts, is the fact that Russia is still finding a way to export large amounts of diesel despite heavy sanctions that have been set in place due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel in the U.S. has dropped to $4.294 as of Feb. 27.

That’s down from $4.376 on Feb. 20 and $4.444 on Feb. 13.

The lowest prices for diesel in the U.S. can be found along the Gulf Coast, where prices have dipped to $4.027 a gallon, according to the EIA.

West Coast diesel prices are ringing in at just under $5 per gallon on average.

Meanwhile, California’s average price sits at $5.357, down from $5.407 on Feb. 20 and $5.445 on Feb. 13.

In the Midwest, the average price sits at $4.120, while the east coast is seeing prices at $4.446 per gallon on average.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

