Diesel prices continue upward charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel has risen for the fifth straight week.
According to the Energy Information Administration, as of Aug. 21, the price sits at $4.389 per gallon across the nation.
That’s up from $4.378 on Aug. 14 and $4.239 on Aug. 7.
The Midwest is the only area of the country that saw a slight decline in prices — $4.302 per gallon, on average.
To blame are rising oil prices, a slowdown at refineries due to a heatwave, as well as preparations for possible hurricanes, according to energy experts.
