Diesel prices continue upward charge

By John Worthen -
Average U.S. diesel prices continue to climb.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel has risen for the fifth straight week.

According to the Energy Information Administration, as of Aug. 21, the price sits at $4.389 per gallon across the nation.

That’s up from $4.378 on Aug. 14 and $4.239 on Aug. 7.

The Midwest is the only area of the country that saw a slight decline in prices — $4.302 per gallon, on average.

To blame are rising oil prices, a slowdown at refineries due to a heatwave, as well as preparations for possible hurricanes, according to energy experts.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is.

