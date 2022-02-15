Driver arrested after flipping tractor-trailer in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A truck driver was arrested after flipping a tractor-trailer on Interstate-44 in eastern Tulsa on Saturday night.
The tractor trailer was reportedly perpendicular to the interstate where it went over the barriers of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 and wound up on a side road in East Skelly Drive near East 11th Street in Tulsa, according to KOKI-TV. It would wind up in a ditch with its trailer resting on top of a cement barrier.
The driver was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers after reportedly failing multiple field sobriety tests.
No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.