RCMP arrest 11 people, seize guns from big rigs at border blockade

U.S. CANADIAN BORDER — The Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has arrested 11 alleged militants after seizing various guns and a large quantity of ammunition from 18-wheelers near the Alberta-Montana border.

The RCMP said they became aware of the small, organized group within the larger protest at Coutts, Alberta, Canada.

“Information was received that this group had access to a cache of firearms with a large quantity of ammunition,” the RCMP said in a statement. “The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade. This resulted in an immediate and complex investigation to determine the extent of the threat and criminal organization.”

The Alberta RCMP executed a search warrant on three semi trailers during the early hours of Feb. 14. This resulted in the arrest and detainment of 11 individuals.

As result of these search warrants, the following was seized:

13 long guns

handguns

multiple sets of body armor

a machete

a large quantity of ammunition

high-capacity magazines

An example of the militant mindset of a small segment of the protest, earlier in the evening, at approximately 8 p.m., a large farm tractor and a semi-truck, both involved in the blockade, attempted to ram a police vehicle.

The police officer was able to reposition and avoid the collision.

RCMP officers followed the suspects to a location where the protesters were gathered.

“The driver of the tractor was identified, and we are actively working to locate him so he can be taken into custody,” said in its statement. “The Alberta RCMP have seized the farm tractor and semi-truck involved in this incident.”

The Alberta RCMP will resume efforts to end the blockade which has prevented access to the Coutts border.

“We encourage all participants who are involved in this illegal action to leave immediately or relocate to the designated site for the legal protest,” the RCMP said.