Driver charged with vehicular homicide after striking woman on I-675

ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into a disabled vehicle on Interstate 675 in Atlanta on the night of July 14, killing a woman and injuring a female juvenile.

WGCL reports that the vehicle was disabled on the right shoulder in the northbound lanes of I-675 near Anvil Block Road.

WGCL said that witnesses told the police they saw the tractor-trailer swerve in and out of lanes before striking the woman, who was standing outside of the disabled vehicle.

After hitting the vehicle, the 18-wheeler driver tried to regain control and jackknifed across all lanes of travel.

WSB-TV reports the woman, identified as Jamecca Parris, 31, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The family said the woman’s daughter got sick while they were driving, so the Parris got out of the car and was tending to her when she was hit. The child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver, identified as John Nichols, 59, of Florida, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.