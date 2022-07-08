I-70 closure planned in Colorado for removal of wrecked big rig

DENVER — A closure is planned for eastbound Interstate 70 on July 13 in Glenwood Canyon to remove the remains of a wrecked big rig.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the closure will begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately six hours.
“The length of the closure could change depending on weather and other variables, so CDOT asks that eastbound motorists plan alternate routes for the day,” a CDOT news release stated. “Westbound I-70 will remain open. The eastbound closure is planned to start mid-morning to limit impacts on commuter traffic through the canyon.”
Removing the 18-wheeler will not affect CDOT’s ability to continue following the safety protocol for flash flood watches and warnings for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, according to the news release.
DETOUR INFORMATION
- The northern alternate route on U.S. Highway 40 is recommended for most motorists.
- The northern alternate route will require approximately 2.5 hours additional travel time to reach a destination, compared to traveling on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
- Eastbound motorists should anticipate construction at exit 205 in Silverthorne when returning to I-70 from Colorado Highway 9.
- During the closure, motorists will continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley.
- By traveling on the recommended alternate route, motorists can avoid major delays caused by rough roads and other hazards. CDOT asks motorists to not use U.S. 50 as an alternate route due to heavy construction and traffic impacts between Montrose and Gunnison.
CDOT recommends that motorists use COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app to help plan an alternate route.
