2 die after Tesla rear-ends tractor-trailer at Florida rest stop

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Two people are dead after they crashed into the rear of a parked tractor-trailer at a rest stop along Florida’s section of Interstate 75.

WOFL reports that the crash happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, at the Paynes Prairie Rest Area just south of Gainesville, Florida.

Troopers told WOFL that the couple’s Tesla was traveling southbound on I-75 before it exited and for “unknown reasons” struck a parked Walmart truck.

The 66-year-old woman driving the Tesla and the 67-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

WOFL reported that last September a driver failed to control their Tesla and crashed into a state trooper’s patrol car on Interstate 4 in Orlando.

That incident was captured on dashboard camera.