TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tractor-trailer splits in 2, shuts down Alabama tunnel

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tractor-trailer splits in 2, shuts down Alabama tunnel
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tractor-trailer splits in 2, shuts down Alabama tunnel
Both halves of Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile, Alabama, were closed for hours after both lanes were blocked by a tractor-trailer that was sliced in two. (Courtesy: Mobile Fire-Rescue via Facebook)
22 07 08 alabama tunnel crash web
The clearance for Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile is 12 feet. (Courtesy: Mobile Fire-Rescue via Facebook)

MOBILE, Ala. — Both halves of Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile, Alabama, were closed for hours after both lanes were blocked by a tractor-trailer that was sliced in two.

WKRG reported that the wreck, which involved a single 18-wheeler, happened at approximately 6:49 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were no details with how the crash happened, but photos from a Facebook post by the Mobile Fire-Rescue show the back half of the trailer toward the tunnel’s entrance with the other half of the trailer and the tractor several yards ahead.

The tunnel has a 12-foot clearance, whereas the average height of an 18-wheeler is 13 feet, 6 inches. While it’s not been cited as the cause of the split, the trailer shows damage consistent with attempting to pass through where the clearance was too low.

Both lanes were closed for nearly four hours as crews removed the wreckage.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Clark Transfer