Tractor-trailer splits in 2, shuts down Alabama tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. — Both halves of Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile, Alabama, were closed for hours after both lanes were blocked by a tractor-trailer that was sliced in two.
WKRG reported that the wreck, which involved a single 18-wheeler, happened at approximately 6:49 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were no details with how the crash happened, but photos from a Facebook post by the Mobile Fire-Rescue show the back half of the trailer toward the tunnel’s entrance with the other half of the trailer and the tractor several yards ahead.
The tunnel has a 12-foot clearance, whereas the average height of an 18-wheeler is 13 feet, 6 inches. While it’s not been cited as the cause of the split, the trailer shows damage consistent with attempting to pass through where the clearance was too low.
Both lanes were closed for nearly four hours as crews removed the wreckage.
