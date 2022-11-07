Big rig driver dead after collision with second tractor-trailer in Wyoming

RURAL WYOMING — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a Nov. 3 collision with another tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 212 in Wyoming near the South Dakota state line.

Gary Larrick, 74, of Connelly, North Carolina, was driving a 2016 Kenworth going eastbound at 6:04 a.m. on U.S. 212 when his vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the side of a 2022 Freightliner driven by Clyde Bates, 63, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Larrick was not properly restrained, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bates, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said that driver inattention or a possible medical condition could have bee a contributing factor to the crash.

This is the 112th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022. At this time in 2021 there were 96, 117 in 2020 and 132 in 2019.