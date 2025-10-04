Driver dead in rollover crash in New York

ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning in Rome, N.Y., according to local news outlets.

The sheriff’s office reported that around 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a big rig that had overturned on State Route 49 at the off-ramp to Martin Street. The office said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation determined that the truck driver lost control as they were turning onto the ramp.

The sheriff’s office said the trailer was loaded with stone-type material and began to drift off the road. It struck the guide rail in an area of a bridge that goes over a stream before it rolled over the guide rail. It came to a rest with the tractor of the cab being upside down.

The office said the exit ramp will be closed for “some time” so that the structural integrity of the bridge can be checked.