Driver dead in rollover crash in New York

By Bruce Guthrie -
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning in Rome, N.Y.

ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning in Rome, N.Y., according to local news outlets.

The sheriff’s office reported that around 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a big rig that had overturned on State Route 49 at the off-ramp to Martin Street. The office said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation determined that the truck driver lost control as they were turning onto the ramp.

The sheriff’s office said the trailer was loaded with stone-type material and began to drift off the road. It struck the guide rail in an area of a bridge that goes over a stream before it rolled over the guide rail. It came to a rest with the tractor of the cab being upside down.

The office said the exit ramp will be closed for “some time” so that the structural integrity of the bridge can be checked.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

