Driver dies after ‘leaping’ from truck in Pennsylvania

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer driver died after leaping from his vehicle after a failure of his truck’s brake system on Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania.
WJAC reports that Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory, Mississippi, was driving on Route 160 near Wellersburg, Pennsylvania, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday when the brakes on his truck apparently malfunctioned. Police said Johnson decided to “leap” from the moving vehicle, which then traveled off the roadway and struck several trees before being engulfed in flames.
Johnson succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Photos from the Wellsburg, Pennsylvania Facebook page showed the cab fully engulfed by fire, as well as the remains of the truck the following day.
Route 160 reopened Friday night following an 18-hour cleanup.
Another one of us bites the dust 🥺😣😢. As if our jobs are not stressful enough, government and truck stops add to it with their unnecessary regulations and parking fees, mile high price increase on necessities to live and do our jobs like diesel fuel, food, water and let’s not forget to mention the condition of the roads that cause hundreds of wrecks with loss of life and unnecessary damage and maintenance to the commercial trucks we drive, bolts vibrating loose, tires popping and wearing out much too quickly and the like. I can feel his fear when he chose to try to survive and jumped. I pray Father blesses his family with peace during this awful time for them and all other families mourning the loss of their loved one while working this dangerous job while our government and the money shakers choose to continue to put our young adults behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle like it’s a car and tell them to work and have fun, killing themselves and others in the process, and let’s not forget the automatic self driving truck in which will be a nightmare on the roads as it will haul literally tons of cargo all by itself across the US. 🤦♀️ Think people!!