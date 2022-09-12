Haul Hero launches new mobile platform

Haul Hero is kicking off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with the launch of a new mobile platform, available in both free and premium versions.

The free Hero platform features anestimator to deliver route mileage, fuel time, stops and rig costs based on national averages, in addition to saving expense receipts. The Superhero premium platform features the estimator plus an actualizer to capture exact expenses and receipts, helping drivers calculate a more precise cost per mile.

Haul Hero partnered with Chester’s Chicken, CDL 4 Life, Woody’s Smokehouse, Big Boys Travel Center and Fuel X through a series of pre-launch promotions.

“We are thrilled to collaborate closely with such great partners that believe in our mission to help support our drivers,” said Jerry Rosen, managing partner of Haul Hero.

“Haul Hero helps drivers make more money, it’s an easy-to-use app we think it fills a need for drivers today more than ever to help manage their expenses,” said Emily Lyons, marketing coordinator for Chester’s Chicken marketing coordinator. “Chester’s is excited to join forces with the Haul Hero team and provide a fun promotion for our customers.”