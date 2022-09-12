Truckstop honors truckers, breaks Guinness World Record

BOISE, Idaho — In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17), Truckstop announced Monday that it has set a Guinness World Records title for the longest toy truck sentence.

Using more than 2,000 big-rig toy trucks, Truckstop team members gathered at their office in Boise, Idaho to celebrate this this year’s driver appreciation week. The longest toy truck sentence reads “Truck drivers are the Rockstars of the Road!” as a nod to the current Truckstop campaign.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an annual event during which the nation honors hardworking truck drivers across the country.

“I was excited to join the team at Truckstop for their record-breaking Guiness World Records title attempt,” said Michael Empric, official adjudicator for Guinness World Records. “Seeing 2,098 toy trucks spelling out a sentence recognizing truck drivers for their crucial work was officially amazing!”

“Truck drivers are the backbone of America. We wanted to do something big to show how much we appreciate them, and there isn’t anything much bigger than setting a Guinness World Records title,” said Kendra Tucker, ECO of Truckstop. “We appreciate the long hours and sacrifices truck drivers make. They truly are the rockstars of the road.”

The Guinness World Records title for the largest toy truck sentence — officially the “longest toy car sentence” — stretched more than 65 feet wide and was almost 14 feet tall, and was created through the combined efforts of more than 30 Truckstop employees.

The toy trucks will be donated to Western Idaho Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit that serves several counties in Idaho. Their programs serve community members of all ages, and the toy trucks will be donated to local children in need ahead of and during the holiday season.

For more information about how Truckstop is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, click here.