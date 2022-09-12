Yellow expands apprenticeship program to include diesel mechanics, dock workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Yellow Corp. is expanding its registered apprenticeship program to include new training initiatives for dock workers and diesel mechanics. According to a company statement, there is a significant demand for these jobs — which are essential in delivering freight and sustaining supply chains — nationwide and across many industries.

Yellow is part of the Department of Labor’s (DOL) apprenticeship program and, in July, was named a DOL Apprenticeship Ambassador in recognition of its commitment to registered apprenticeship programs and its ongoing work to expand such initiatives. Yellow has partnered with the DOL on these programs for nearly five years. The company currently operates 22 permanent driving academies nationwide, all of which are DOL Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins announced the planned expansion in Washington on Sept. 1 in a briefing led by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and attended by industry and trade leaders.

“The focus the administration has placed on apprenticeship programs through the White House Trucking Action Plan is yielding important results, not only for Yellow, but other large and small carriers alike,” Hawkins said.

“We have reason to be optimistic about our efforts. Earlier this year we set a goal to train 1,000 new professional truck drivers at our driving academies in 2022, and we are well on our way to reaching that goal. We are excited to offer similar professional training programs for dock workers and mechanics, too,” Hawkins added. “I’m confident that by working with the DOL and industry partners, we can train the professionals America needs while offering men and women a path to a well-paid, reputable career.”

Partnerships through the Apprentice Ambassador Initiative has resulted in plans for the creation of nearly 500 new registered apprenticeship programs, according to a statement from the DOL.

“By partnering with employers and industry stakeholders, the Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative has produced commitments to create nearly 500 new Registered Apprenticeship programs. These results will increase our skilled workforce — including people in underrepresented communities, especially women, people of color, veterans and people with disabilities — equipping them with good-paying, high-quality jobs and a pathway to the middle class,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

Yellow’s driving academies are tuition-free for participants. Student apprentices are paid for their work throughout the program and are trained and mentored by seasoned industry professionals and certified instructors.

“Yellow Corp. has been a strong partner in the Department of Labor’s work to champion registered apprenticeships as a valuable workforce strategy that expands access to underserved communities to high-demand industries, such as trucking,” Walsh said. “The success of Yellow’s CDL Driving Academy in producing some of the safest drivers on the road reflects the benefits of high-quality, earn-as-you-learn training that connects drivers to good jobs, and strengthens our nation’s supply chains.”

In August, Yellow opened its 22nd driving academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To find out more about Yellow’s driving academies and other locations, click here.