Driver injured after driving into hole at Houston construction site

HOUSTON, Texas — A truck driver found his rig at the bottom of a hole on a construction site in Houston after they said they had to decide between hitting a car or going through a construction zone.

KTRK reported Tuesday, July 5, that the driver of a waste management truck contacted police about the big rig, which was in a hole that is part of waste management’s flood control system.

The semi-truck in the hole was not part of the construction crew.

The driver of the big rig said they had a choice between hitting a car in or going through the construction zone. The driver chose to go through the construction site. As they drove into the construction site, the semi-truck nosedived into a hole that was 20-30 feet deep.

KTRK reported that the hole is part of waste management flood control.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and his condition is unknown as of the time of this reporting.