Driver rescued from big rig dangling over Texas bridge

SPRING, Texas — Emergency crews worked frantically on the morning of Nov. 14 to rescue the driver of a big rig that was dangling from a Texas overpass after an accident.

According to officials, the crash was reported at around 9 a.m. at Grand Parkway and Birnham Woods Drive just north of Houston.

Officials said the semi driver was rescued after being trapped inside the dangling truck for a short time. They received only minor injuries.

The driver of a box truck that was also involved in the crash sustained more serious injuries, according to officials.

Though details were scarce, preliminary reports stated that the box truck left the Grand Parkway overpass and crashed onto Birnham Woods Drive below.

Further details about the incident were not readily available.