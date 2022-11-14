TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Driver rescued from big rig dangling over Texas bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Driver rescued from big rig dangling over Texas bridge
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Driver rescued from big rig dangling over Texas bridge
Emergency crews work to pull this semi from an overpass in Texas after an accident. (Courtesy: Spring Fire Department)

SPRING, Texas — Emergency crews worked frantically on the morning of Nov. 14 to rescue the driver of a big rig that was dangling from a Texas overpass after an accident.

According to officials, the crash was reported at around 9 a.m. at Grand Parkway and Birnham Woods Drive just north of Houston.

Officials said the semi driver was rescued after being trapped inside the dangling truck for a short time. They received only minor injuries.

The driver of a box truck that was also involved in the crash sustained more serious injuries, according to officials.

Though details were scarce, preliminary reports stated that the box truck left the Grand Parkway overpass and crashed onto Birnham Woods Drive below.

Further details about the incident were not readily available.

FhiGLRJWIAEgZ N
The aftermath of a crash between a semi-truck and a box truck is shown in this photo taken by the Spring, Texas, Fire Department. An axle from the box truck can be seen in the bottom left of the photo.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE