TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Diesel prices plummet after two weeks of increases

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Diesel prices plummet after two weeks of increases
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices plummet after two weeks of increases
Gas Station

Diesel prices have dropped sharply in the last week.

According to the Petroleum Administration for Defense District, nationwide, prices dropped from $3.540 to $3.458 on average.

That comes after two straight weeks of increases in the national average price.

Two regions enjoyed double-digit drops in their prices.

The Rocky Mountain region’s price plummets from $3.431 to $3.329 while the Midwest Region fell nearly 10 cents per gallon from $3.521 per gallon to $3.425.

No region rose in price, but the eastern regions’ decreases in price were a bit more modest.

The East Coast fell by nine cents, the most in the east while Lower Atlantic dropped by a little more than seven cents and New England fell by four cents.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE