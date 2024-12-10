Diesel prices plummet after two weeks of increases

Diesel prices have dropped sharply in the last week.

According to the Petroleum Administration for Defense District, nationwide, prices dropped from $3.540 to $3.458 on average.

That comes after two straight weeks of increases in the national average price.

Two regions enjoyed double-digit drops in their prices.

The Rocky Mountain region’s price plummets from $3.431 to $3.329 while the Midwest Region fell nearly 10 cents per gallon from $3.521 per gallon to $3.425.

No region rose in price, but the eastern regions’ decreases in price were a bit more modest.

The East Coast fell by nine cents, the most in the east while Lower Atlantic dropped by a little more than seven cents and New England fell by four cents.