Diesel prices plummet after two weeks of increases

Diesel prices have dropped sharply in the last week.
According to the Petroleum Administration for Defense District, nationwide, prices dropped from $3.540 to $3.458 on average.
That comes after two straight weeks of increases in the national average price.
Two regions enjoyed double-digit drops in their prices.
The Rocky Mountain region’s price plummets from $3.431 to $3.329 while the Midwest Region fell nearly 10 cents per gallon from $3.521 per gallon to $3.425.
No region rose in price, but the eastern regions’ decreases in price were a bit more modest.
The East Coast fell by nine cents, the most in the east while Lower Atlantic dropped by a little more than seven cents and New England fell by four cents.
