TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi strikes guardrail, kills two pedestrians in Oregon

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi strikes guardrail, kills two pedestrians in Oregon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi strikes guardrail, kills two pedestrians in Oregon
Two pedestrians were killed when a semi hit a guardrail in Oregon.

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — An accident in Oregon has left two pedestrians dead on Sunday.

The incident occurred on December 8 at 10:09 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Oregon State Police, who stated officers responded to a commercial motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 210, in Umatilla County.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Phill Culp (59) of Vancouver, Wash. left the slow lane for unknown reasons, struck the guardrail and two pedestrians, before travelling down a steep embankment and rolling onto its side.

The pedestrians, John Charles Harrington (25) and Marcus Anthony Paul (24) of Pendleton, were both declared deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Volvo (Culp) suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities report that the highway was impacted for five hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE