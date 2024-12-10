Semi strikes guardrail, kills two pedestrians in Oregon

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — An accident in Oregon has left two pedestrians dead on Sunday.

The incident occurred on December 8 at 10:09 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Oregon State Police, who stated officers responded to a commercial motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 210, in Umatilla County.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Phill Culp (59) of Vancouver, Wash. left the slow lane for unknown reasons, struck the guardrail and two pedestrians, before travelling down a steep embankment and rolling onto its side.

The pedestrians, John Charles Harrington (25) and Marcus Anthony Paul (24) of Pendleton, were both declared deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Volvo (Culp) suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities report that the highway was impacted for five hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.