Driver walks away after vehicle flattened by tractor-trailer

POLK COUNTY, N. C. — First responders said they expected to find someone dead when they arrived on the scene of an accident and saw a flattened car after going underneath a tractor-trailer.

Somehow, though, not only was the driver of said flattened car alive, but they were able to refuse medical assistance before leaving the scene.

Tryon Daily Bulletin reports that Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of an accident at around 6:53 p.m. along Interstate 26 involving a car and 18-wheeler.

When they arrived, they saw the flattened car.

The car had reportedly been traveling westbound on I-26 and went underneath an 18-wheeler.

The car would then wind up stuck in the middle lane with the 18-wheeler above them.

Somehow, the driver was able to extract themselves.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured, and the car’s driver refused medical assistance. Emergency workers then cleared them to go home.

While the car was flattened, the truck sustained minimal damage.

The left and middle lanes of I-26 west were closed for an hour and a half while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.