Diesel prices continue downward trend as supplies build, demand slacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. has been steadily declining — albeit slow and steady — over the past few weeks.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel is $4.444 as of Feb. 13.

That’s down from $4.539 on Feb. 6 and $4.622 on Jan. 30.

According to industry analysts, prices are likely to continue to drop as U.S. diesel reserves — once badly depleted — are now filling up once again due to falling demand.

Diesel demand by truckers fell off at the end of this year as high inflation impacted U.S. demand for goods.

The Cass Freight Index for December, which measures cross-country shipments, showed a 3.9% year-on-year decline in shipments.

The Cowen/AFS Freight Index also showed a 13.7% year-on-year drop in truckload volumes for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“This week was supposed to be when diesel prices blew out to the moon, but that’s not close to what happened,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, told Reuters.