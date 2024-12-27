FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – According to a television news report, a semi crashed into a car carrying three children in Fresno County Thursday evening per a report from the California Highway Patrol.
According to the Fresno area CHP, officers responded to the collision around 6:20 p.m. on Manning Avenue just west of McCall Avenue.
The CHP says the car was travelling westbound in the fast lane and attempted to turn right into a turnout. The driver did not see the oncoming big rig in the slow lane and was hit.
CHP says the three children and their parents in the car had no visible injuries but were transported to the hospital for precaution. No injuries were reported to the semi truck driver.
