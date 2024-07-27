TheTrucker.com
Driverless semi crashes into home 

By Dana Guthrie -
A driverless semi-truck crashed into a home in Lawrence, Kan. on Friday. (Photo courtesy Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical via Facebook )

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence – Douglas County Fire Medical Department (LDCFM) responded to an incident on Friday involving a driverless semi-truck. 

According to a social media post, the LDCFM responded to a fire at 1021 Main Street after an unoccupied semi-truck collided with a home, striking powerlines and igniting a fire. 

“Thanks to quick actions by nearby construction workers and the truck driver using fire extinguishers, the fire was contained,” the LDCFM said. “LDCFM extinguished the fire completely with no injuries reported. Kudos to our community heroes.” 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

