TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Fatality shuts down I-10 near Phoenix for eight hours

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Fatality shuts down I-10 near Phoenix for eight hours
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Fatality shuts down I-10 near Phoenix for eight hours
A portion of Interstate 10 was shut down for more than eight hours after a fatality over the weekend.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Departement of Transportation officials say a portion of Interstate 10 near Phoenix was shut down after a vehicle crash.

A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a car travelling 140 mph (225 kph) by a suspected impaired driver on a freeway in Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the car was taken into custody. The names of the car driver and motorcyclist weren’t immediately released.

DPS troopers said the car was observed going 140 mph — nearly twice the posted speed limit — on Interstate 10 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

After crashing into the motorcycle rider, DPS officials said the car’s driver kept going for another mile before the vehicle caught on fire.

They said the motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

 

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE