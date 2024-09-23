Fatality shuts down I-10 near Phoenix for eight hours

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Departement of Transportation officials say a portion of Interstate 10 near Phoenix was shut down after a vehicle crash.

A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a car travelling 140 mph (225 kph) by a suspected impaired driver on a freeway in Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the car was taken into custody. The names of the car driver and motorcyclist weren’t immediately released.

DPS troopers said the car was observed going 140 mph — nearly twice the posted speed limit — on Interstate 10 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

After crashing into the motorcycle rider, DPS officials said the car’s driver kept going for another mile before the vehicle caught on fire.

They said the motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.