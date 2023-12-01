FedEx worker dies in an accident at the shipping giant’s Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx worker died after an accident at the shipping giant’s world hub in Memphis, police said Thursday.

The worker was injured while working on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement. The worker died at the hospital.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the worker, how the employee was hurt and what type of injuries the worker received.

Memphis-based FedEx released a statement saying it was investigating the accident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one,” the company’s statement said.

FedEx employs about 30,000 people in Memphis. Two employees were killed in accidents in 2022 at the Memphis hub.