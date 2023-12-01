HDA Truck Pride expands California footprint

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride has announced the expansion of its footprint in the California market by adding E-W Truck & Equipment Company Inc. of San Diego to its network.

The announcement was made in a news release published on Thursday, Nov. 30.

E-W Truck & Equipment Company is a three-generation, family-owned business that has served the San Diego community, including the San Diego and Imperial counties, focusing on refuse, transit, chassis and municipal contracts, for 69 years and counting.

Within those 69 years, E-W Truck & Equipment Company continued to broaden the range of the products and services it offers to the surrounding community.

The offers included a wide expansion into the parts that support all highway trucks, trailers and work and refuse equipment.

“HDA Truck Pride is about people and community. The Winters family has dedicated nearly 70 years to the trucking industry and serving the San Diego community,” said Tina Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride. “We look forward to supporting E-W Truck & Equipment Company as they continue to realize a bright and successful future.”