Volvo VNR Electric trucks deployed by Tim Hortons

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America customer Tim Hortons — Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country — recently took delivery of its first two Volvo VNR Electric trucks to transport food and beverage products from two of Tim Hortons’ distribution centers to Tims restaurants.

The zero-tailpipe emission vehicles are the first Class 8 battery-electric trucks in Tim Hortons’ fleet and will support the company’s sustainability targets, operating out of the distribution centers in Guelph, Ontario and Langley, British Columbia, a news release stated.

“Today, as we celebrate the deployment of these cutting-edge electric vehicles into the company’s fleet, we are confident that the positive impact on both its drivers and employees will be felt for years to come,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “This marks a significant stride towards a sustainable future, and we are honored to be a part of Tim Hortons’ commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.”

Tim Hortons’ Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks will service 93-125 mile daily routes from two of the Tims distribution centers to local stores and restaurants.

The trucks feature a six-battery pack configuration, which can cover up to 273 miles on a single charge and obtain an 80% charge in as little as 90 minutes, according to Volvo.

To support the battery-electric Volvo VNR Electric trucks, Tim Hortons installed DC fast chargers at each distribution centre.

“As part of our Tims For Good sustainability platform we’re always working on developing better solutions for how we serve our millions of guests each and every day,” says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. “We’re really excited to now have one of the first electric transport trucks of its kind on the road here in Canada and another coming very soon. Each electric truck is expected to travel up to 100,000 kilometres per year while producing zero tailpipe emissions and reduce our use of more than 25,000 litres of diesel fuel per vehicle annually.”

The Volvo VNR Electric truck deployed in Guelph will be supported by Expressway Trucks in Ontario — the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Ontario.

The Volvo VNR Electric truck deployed in Langley will be supported by Pacific Coast Heavy Trucks Group — the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in B.C.

Both Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealerships worked with Tim Hortons to identify the ideal Volvo VNR Electric configuration and routes to ensure the battery-electric truck would meet the needs of its daily operations.