Big rigs set to deliver joy to Arkansas foster care kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Stallion Transportation Group is working to make Christmas brighter for hundreds of kids in Arkansas’s foster care system.

The event is part of Project Zero, a statewide coalition formed through the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family aimed at raising awareness about children waiting for adoption, according to a news release.

Over the past few weeks, individuals and businesses adopted wish lists of children in foster care.

On Friday, Dec. 1, at Project Zero’s “North Pole” at EngageMed in North Little Rock, Arkansas, community volunteers planned to organize, sort and load the donated gifts onto trucks to be delivered to Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock on Saturday, Dec. 2, as part of “Candyland Christmas.”

“Candyland Christmas” is Project Zero’s annual gift-giving event that brings the foster children and teens to one central location to fulfill their holiday wish lists.

“Everyone deserve holiday magic, and truck drivers are proud to be a part of delivering that to children and teens in every situation,” said Shannon Newton, Arkansas Trucking Association president and board member of Project Zero.