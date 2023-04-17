Feds seeking public comment on ways to streamline infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON — In an effort to help deliver surface transportation projects faster, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced a Request for Information (RFI) seeking public input on environmental review processes that can be improved under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The comment period opened on Monday, April 17.

FHWA will consider ideas and recommendations from public and private stakeholders on how to reduce project delays through the development of more efficient and effective environmental reviews, according to a news release.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we now have historic funding to bring better roads, bridges, railways, highways and transit to the American people,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “To make the most of that funding, we are stepping up efforts to help communities deliver their transportation projects on time, on task, and on budget.”

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides guidance and resources to several federal agencies to facilitate efficient and effective reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act and other federal processes. This could include identifying new strategies that would mitigate environmental impacts and thereby reduce timeframes for environmental reviews.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is providing the nation with historic investments and new opportunities to build an economy that works for working families,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “Our goal with this request for information is to identify new strategies and evidence-based solutions that can both increase the efficiency of environmental reviews and reduce delays when it comes to delivering projects.”

The IRA includes Environmental Review Implementation Program funds to be administered by FHWA to support environmental reviews of surface transportation projects.

The funds may also be used by FHWA to develop guidance, technical assistance, templates, training or other tools “to facilitate an efficient and effective environmental review process for surface transportation projects,” the news release stated. “In order to use the Environmental Review Implementation Funds optimally, FHWA is seeking information through the RFI on what the agency should consider while implementing the funds.”

FHWA is also seeking information on:

The types of assistance that would be most beneficial to recipients of direct funding and facilitate an efficient and effective environmental review process for surface transportation projects.

What program areas would most benefit from new or continued research.

Ways in which FHWA can make resources available to the eligible entities while promoting equity and maximizing the opportunity to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the environmental review process.

Comments in response to FHWA’s RFI, “Inflation Reduction Act, Request for Information,” can be submitted at regulations.gov. The RFI is expected be published in the Federal Register on April 17, 2023. For more information on the IRA, please visit www.CleanEnergy.gov.