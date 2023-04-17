EPA to host virtual public meeting on proposed big truck emissions rules

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is hosting a two-day virtual public hearing May 2-3 on its proposal Phase 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles.
An additional session may be held on May 4, if necessary, to accommodate the number of testifiers who sign up, a news release noted.
EPA is proposing new Greenhouse Gas (GHG) standards for heavy-duty highway vehicles starting in model year 2028 through model year 2032 and revising certain GHG standards for model year 2027 that were established previously.
The proposed standards are performance-based, allowing each manufacturer to choose what set of emissions control technologies is best suited for their zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) fleet to meet the standards.
EPA projects that one potential pathway for the industry to meet the proposed standards would be through:
- 50% ZEVs for vocational vehicles in model year 2032, which includes the use of battery electric and fuel cell technologies.
- 34% ZEVs for day cab tractors in model year 2032, which includes the use of battery electric and fuel cell technologies.
- 25% ZEVs for sleeper cab tractors in model year 2032, which primarily includes the use of fuel cell technologies.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.