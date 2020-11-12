Fiery pileup during snowstorm shuts down part of I-94 in Minnesota

Interstate 94 Minnesota
A snow squall caused multiple vehicle crashes on Interstate 94 in Minnesota Thursday, Nov. 12. The interstate is closed in both directions between Rogers and Monticello. (Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Both directions of Interstate 94 between Rogers and Monticello are closed to all traffic except emergency responders until further notice, according to Nov. 12 tweets by the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation.

All lanes, eastbound and westbound, are blocked by multiple vehicle crashes involving both tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles; one tractor-trailer is on fire. The crashes occurred as a snow squall moved through the area this morning (Nov. 12); and the National Weather Service expects the snow to continue this afternoon.

Drivers are advised to follow I-94 Alternate Route signs along area highways.

