New Love’s adds 82 truck parking spaces to Oregon’s Jefferson County

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Madras, Oregon, thanks to a truck stop that opened Nov. 5. The Madras store, located on U.S. 97, adds 46 jobs and 82 truck parking spaces to Jefferson County.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Oregon and open our sixth location there,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “This location will provide customers a clean and well-stocked and maintained place to stop, before our team members get them back on the road safely and quickly.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 11,000 square feet;
- Arby’s;
- 82 truck parking spaces;
- 61 car parking spaces;
- Four RV parking spaces;
- Six diesel bays;
- Five showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Jefferson County Faith Based Network; the organization plans to use the funds for its cold-weather shelter.