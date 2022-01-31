Find a way to serve: Wreaths Across America announces 2022 theme

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America (WAA) on Jan. 17 announced its theme for 2022: “Find a way to serve.” The national nonprofit has a mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

Each year on National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers from the trucking industry and many other industries, as well as members of the military and their families, honor the nation’s fallen military heroes in observances in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states. This year’s observance is set for Dec. 17.

A new theme is chosen each year to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. According to a statement from WAA, the 2022 theme, “Find a way to serve,” is a result of recurring conversations throughout 2021.

As part of this new theme, Wreaths Across America is revamping its educational curriculum working with the American Rosie Movement and other organizations to develop action plans to inspire young people across the country to find a way to serve in 2022 and beyond.

The American Rosie Movement is an organization with a mission is to find and capture the stories of the World War II-era women known as Rosie the Riveters, or simply ‘Rosies.’ These women pulled together to do the work that needed to be done for our freedom. The movement encourages youth to get involved in their own communities to serve in small ways that can make a big impact.

“You don’t have to be in military service to serve your community and country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “Serving others, or being in service to others, gives purpose and I’ve seen first-hand from Gold Star Families to veterans, how it can help people heal.”

In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,136 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom, with each name said out loud.

Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.

“Every person has something to give, whether it is their time, ideas, compassion, or resources,” Worcester added. “What can seem like the simplest act or gift, can start a nationwide movement and that is our hope that this theme will spark in people. I think Mother Teresa said it best: ‘The greatest good is what we do for one another.’”

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be Saturday, Dec. 17. It is a free event and open to all people. For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for an American hero, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. To follow stories throughout the year from across the country focused on this theme, use the hashtag #FindAWay2022.