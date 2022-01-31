TheTrucker.com
Tanker truck crashes into house to avoid deer

There were no injuries reporter last week after this tanker truck smashed into a house in rural Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A tanker truck smashed into a house last week in rural Wisconsin after the driver said they swerved to miss a deer.

According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), no one was injured in the crash.

The WSP did not say exactly where the accident happened but did offer the following driver safety tips:

  • Do not swerve from your lane.
  • Brake firmly and keep the steering wheel straight.
  • If you can’t avoid hitting the animal, release the brake to move the nose of the vehicle up – causing the striking point to be higher.
  • If your vehicle is in a crash but isn’t disabled, move your vehicle off the roadway.
  • If it is disabled, stay in the vehicle with your seat belt on.
  • Call 911 for assistance.
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

