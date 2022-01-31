Tanker truck crashes into house to avoid deer

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A tanker truck smashed into a house last week in rural Wisconsin after the driver said they swerved to miss a deer.
According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), no one was injured in the crash.
The WSP did not say exactly where the accident happened but did offer the following driver safety tips:
- Do not swerve from your lane.
- Brake firmly and keep the steering wheel straight.
- If you can’t avoid hitting the animal, release the brake to move the nose of the vehicle up – causing the striking point to be higher.
- If your vehicle is in a crash but isn’t disabled, move your vehicle off the roadway.
- If it is disabled, stay in the vehicle with your seat belt on.
- Call 911 for assistance.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.