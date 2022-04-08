FMCA announces opening for Truck Leasing Task Force

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Thursday the opening of applications for the Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF), in consultation with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The task force is an initiative mandated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and a long-term effort of the Trucking Action Plan. As part of the Plan’s initiatives, the TLTF will evaluate the impacts of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) lease agreements and discuss best practices for future agreements.

“The Truck Leasing Task Force represents one of the important actions the Administration is taking to improve the trucking industry,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “America’s truck drivers need and deserve fair leasing agreements, and this work will help ensure that leasing is above board.”

“The task force will be instrumental in expanding our understanding of the financial impacts of truck leasing and will reinforce our commitment to quality of life and safety for professional truck drivers,” FMCSA Acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said. “We ask those who are interested in joining to reach out so we can better support CMV drivers together.”

TLTF will cover many areas related to truck leasing arrangements, including:

Exploring predatory truck leasing arrangements in coordination with DOL and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Evaluating common truck lease agreements and their terms, identifying and reviewing those that are potentially inequitable in the motor carrier industry

Reviewing agreements available to drayage drivers at ports

Studying the impact of truck leasing agreements on the net compensation of commercial motor vehicle drivers

Examining truck leasing arrangements and financing arrangements among motor carriers, entry-level drivers, driver training providers, and others involved in the industry

Assessing resources that assist CMV drivers in reviewing the financial impacts of leasing agreements

The task force will include a maximum of 10 members representing labor organizations, motor carriers, consumer protection groups, legal professionals, owner-operators, and other relevant businesses. TLTF will examine the above issues and submit a report to FMCSA and the U.S. Department of Labor.

TLTF’s charter runs through February 11, 2024. FMCSA encourages diverse, non-traditional representatives, especially women and people of color, to apply to serve on the task force.

To apply, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov/tltf. The application period is open through Friday, May 6.