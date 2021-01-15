FMCSA assembles advisory panel of 25 commercial drivers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator (FMCSA) has named 25 commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers from all sectors of the industry to serve as a new panel to the Agency’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC), the agency announced Jan. 15.

“FMCSA believes in listening to our drivers and hearing their concerns directly,” said Wiley Deck, deputy administrator of FMCSA. “We know that many of the solutions to the challenges we face don’t come from Washington—they come from the hard-working men and women who are behind the wheel all over our nation. This new subcommittee to MCSAC will further help us hear from America’s commercial drivers.”

This new panel, led by Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), will provide direct feedback to FMCSA on important issues facing the driving community — such as safety, hours-of-service regulations, training, parking and driver experience. This new panel is comprised of 25 drivers from all sectors of the CMV industry, including tractor-trailer drivers, straight-truck drivers, motorcoach drivers, hazardous-materials drivers, agriculture haulers and more.

According to a statement from FMCSA, the agent wants to hear directly from commercial drivers and then incorporate their opinions and concerns into FMCSA’s safety initiatives.

The panelists include:

Todd Spencer, OOIDA — Chair;

William Bennett III, UPS Freight;

Teddy Cranford, Waste Management of Maryland Inc.;

Debra Desiderato, Walkabout Transport;

Douglas Feathers, URS Midwest Inc.;

Steve Fields, YRC Freight;

JoAnne Forbes, MBT Worldwide Inc.;

Gerald Fritts Jr., American Overland Freight;

John Grosvenor, McKiernan Trucking;

Attila Gyorfi, RSP Express Inc.;

Scott Harrison, K Limited Carriers;

Rhonda Hartman, Old Dominion Freight Lines;

Darwin Hershberger; Hershberger Livestock LLC;

Daniel Kobussen, Kobussen Buses Ltd.;

Deb Labree, Castle Transport LLC;

Alphonso Lewis, YRC Freight;

Don Logan, FedEx Freight;

Kellylynn McLaughlin, Schneider National Inc.;

Tina Peterson, Ravenwood Transport;

Stephen Pryor, Greyhound Lines Inc.;

Kevin (Brandy) Russell, Transport America;

Douglas Smith, Ralph Smith Co.;

Kevin Steichen, Steichen Trucking;

Angelique Temple, Atlantic Bulk Carrier; and

Desirée Wood, Real Women in Trucking.

To learn more about the MCSAC committee, click here.