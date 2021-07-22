TheTrucker.com
FMCSA bars Tennessee trucker from interstate commerce following repeated violations

By The Trucker News Staff -
Following repeated violations of out-of-service orders resulting in crashes, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has barred Tennessee-licensed truck driver Kristopher Adams from operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has declared Tennessee-licensed truck driver Kristopher Anthony Adams to be an imminent hazard to public safety and has ordered him not to operate any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce. Adams was served the federal order June 23.

On June 8, 2021, On June 8, Adams bypassed an open weigh station while driving a tractor-trailer in Branch County, Michigan. When he was stopped by a Michigan State Police officer, Adams admitted that he had, earlier in the day, used a Schedule II drug in violation of federal safety regulations. He was immediately ordered out of service; however, he willfully continued to operate a tractor-trailer in interstate commerce.

Less than 24 hours later, on June 9, Adams was driving a tractor-trailer in Adair County, Kentucky — in violation of the out-of-service order — when his vehicle drifted into the opposing lane and collided with another vehicle.

These were not the first times Adams had violated out-of-service orders.

Previously, in March 2020, Adams tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine during a federally mandated pre-employment drug and alcohol screening test and was disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle until he successfully completed a statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional.

However, Adams continued to operate a commercial motor vehicle in violation of the March 2020 order. In August 2020, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kentucky; three months later, he was subjected to two separate unannounced roadside inspections in Georgia and received citations for safety violations on both occasions.

FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states that Adams’ “blatant and egregious violations of [federal safety regulations] and disregard for the safety of the motoring public … substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and motoring public if not discontinued immediately.”

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $1,951 for each violation. Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties.

