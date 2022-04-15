FMCSA warns of e-mail scams

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is warning of a phishing scam. Phishing involves e-mails that appear to be legitimate but are not. They attempt to lure unsuspecting recipients into some type of scam, usually involving money.

“… you may receive from the FMCSA “Assistant of Administration” claiming you need to “complete your most recent up-to-date membership License certificate,” an FMCSA news release stated.

“If you receive any suspicious email from [email protected] or any other entity that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, please delete the email from your inbox. Once the email has been deleted, go into your deleted mail and delete it from your deleted mailbox. Doing this will limit the exposure of the phishing email.”

The news release further stated that “the only legitimate way to log in to the Training Provider Registry is via login.gov. Never enter your email address and password into a third-party website claiming to give you access to the Training Provider Registry.”

The FMCSA notes that the key to knowing if a website is an official government site is to make sure that it ends in .gov or .mil. Also, check the URL and make sure it appears this way: “https://”

The https:// ensures that users are connecting to the official website and that any information they provide is encrypted and transmitted securely.