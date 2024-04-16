Former truck driver who killed woman over thrown rocks convicted

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former truck driver has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a woman who was throwing rocks at his big rig.

According to a news release from the Arapahoe District Attorney’s Office, following a four-day jury trial, John David Thoren III, 44, was convicted on Friday, April 12.

The case began in the overnight hours of Oct. 28, 2022, according to court documents.

Thoren was sleeping in his semi-truck at a Boot Barn parking lot on S. Parker Road, when, at around 2:30 a.m., he said he awoke to an unknown woman throwing rocks at the driver side of his truck.

According to Thoren, he told the woman to stop and then showed a gun. He told police that he cracked open the door and told her that if she didn’t stop throwing rocks, she would be shot.

The woman, identified as Rachel Holmes, 46, was shot with a 9mm gun and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Thoren called 911 to report the shooting, but he did not render aid.

When questioned by investigators, he said he was scared for his safety and admitted to shooting the victim. Meanwhile, officers found minimal evidence of damage to the defendant’s semi-truck.

“Instead of driving to a safe location or calling 911 to report someone throwing rocks at his truck, the defendant decided to take matters into his own hands by confronting the woman with a gun and pulling the trigger,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro said. “Based on the facts of this case, deadly use of force was not justified.”

In addition to second-degree murder, Thoren was also convicted of use of a weapon/violent crime.

“While citizens have the right to bear arms and protect themselves from imminent danger, the evidence doesn’t support this defendant’s claims that his life was in danger,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “Jurors recognized this was not a case of self-defense.”

Thoren will be back in court for sentencing on July 22.