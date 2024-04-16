Used truck retail sales increased at slower rate in March, ACT Research reports

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Although the growth rate of preliminary Class 8 same dealer sales volumes slowed in March, it showed no signs of letting up (+3.7%), according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.
“The gain in retail sales volumes was not as robust as history suggested but came on the heels of stronger-than-expected growth,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “In typical fashion, auction volumes increased 50% month-over-month, and wholesale transactions swelled 13% from February.”
March retail sales normally surpass the average month by around 9%, thanks to a 13-percentage point increase from February, Tam noted.
“Second quarter sales tend to be pretty average, with June as the epitome of average,” he said.
