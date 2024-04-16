TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tanker driver dies after massive explosion in Alabama

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tanker driver dies after massive explosion in Alabama
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tanker driver dies after massive explosion in Alabama
A tanker truck driver is dead after their rig overturned on Interstate 22 on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Courtesy: ABC 3340)

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama authorities say a truck driver is dead after their tanker exploded following an accident on April 16 along Interstate 22 in Walker County.

Images of the scene, which show massive plumes of black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air, circulated across the world on Tuesday.

There are few details about what caused the blast or if other vehicles were involved.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that a semi-truck hauling a tanker trailer overturned and that a “large oil fire” had ignited.

Officials couldn’t confirm what type of liquid the truck was hauling.

Westbound lanes of I-22 remain closed.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE