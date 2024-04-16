Tanker driver dies after massive explosion in Alabama

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama authorities say a truck driver is dead after their tanker exploded following an accident on April 16 along Interstate 22 in Walker County.
Images of the scene, which show massive plumes of black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air, circulated across the world on Tuesday.
There are few details about what caused the blast or if other vehicles were involved.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that a semi-truck hauling a tanker trailer overturned and that a “large oil fire” had ignited.
Officials couldn’t confirm what type of liquid the truck was hauling.
Westbound lanes of I-22 remain closed.
