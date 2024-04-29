Former trucker faces life in prison for role in drug trafficking

BOSTON — A former truck driver pleaded guilty on April 26 in a Worcester, Massachusetts, federal court to his role in a nationwide large-scale cocaine trafficking conspiracy involving hauling drugs in his rig.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Massachusetts District, Javier Robledo Perez, 39, of Dallas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled sentencing hearing for July 19.

Perez was a commercial truck driver based out of Dallas who transported approximately 30 kilograms of cocaine across state lines on behalf of a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico and Texas, the news release stated.

In May 2020, Perez and his co-conspirators arranged for the delivery of 30 kilograms of cocaine to a cooperating witness in Massachusetts. In May 2020, Perez was stopped by law enforcement as he traveled into Massachusetts in his semi-truck, from which 30 vacuum sealed bricks, containing approximately 30 kilograms of cocaine, were seized.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and the charge of possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine both carry a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.